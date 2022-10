A car crashed into a bollard outside Norwich Cathedral last night - Credit: Google

A car crashed into a bollard outside of Norwich Cathedral overnight.

The single-vehicle collision happened at 12.08am on Thursday morning (October 20) in Tombland.

It crashed into a concrete bollard near to the Maids Head Hotel outside of the cathedral entrance.

No injuries were reported.

Recovery vehicles were on scene to remove the vehicle at about 5am this morning.