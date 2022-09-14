Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
City road blocked after crash involving car and pedestrian

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:36 PM September 14, 2022
Updated: 1:10 PM September 14, 2022
Police have been called to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian in Norwich

Emergency services have been called to a collision in Norwich city centre involving a car and a pedestrian. 

The crash happened at about 11.55am today (September 14) in Farmer's Avenue at the junction with Cattle Market Street and Rouen Road.

Police and ambulance crews are in attendance and it is unknown if any injuries have been sustained.

Police were directing traffic and the road was blocked.

It had cleared by 1pm. 

