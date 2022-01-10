News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Police seeking witnesses after crash involving Renault Clio and motorbike

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:36 PM January 10, 2022
The crash on Barkers Lane in Sprowston

The crash on Barkers Lane in Sprowston - Credit: Contributed

Police are appealing for witness to come forward following a two-vehicle crash in Sprowston.

Officers were called to Barkers Lane, near the junction of Wilks Farm Drive, at 10.45am on Friday, January 7, following reports of a collision involving a white Renault Clio and a motorbike.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or the driving of either driver before the crash to come forward.

They are especially keen to speak to anyone with dashcam footage of the area during the time stated.

Anyone with information should contact PC Charlotte Holmes at Sprowston Police Station on 101 quoting incident 98 of 7 January 2022.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norwich Live News
Norfolk Police
Norfolk Live News
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Nick Stone was a teacher at City of Norwich School

'Teaching was his life': Tributes paid to Nick, 55, after Covid battle

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Norwich streets and how they've changed over a decade

Gallery

How has Norwich changed over the last decade?

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Jaqueline Smith and Millers Lane

City folk 'terrified' after gunman reported in NR3 street

Francis Redwood

Logo Icon
Work has started on the £6.1 million upgrade to St Stephens Street, Norwich.

Work begins on £6.1 million transformation of key Norwich street

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon