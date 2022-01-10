Police seeking witnesses after crash involving Renault Clio and motorbike

The crash on Barkers Lane in Sprowston - Credit: Contributed

Police are appealing for witness to come forward following a two-vehicle crash in Sprowston.

Officers were called to Barkers Lane, near the junction of Wilks Farm Drive, at 10.45am on Friday, January 7, following reports of a collision involving a white Renault Clio and a motorbike.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or the driving of either driver before the crash to come forward.

They are especially keen to speak to anyone with dashcam footage of the area during the time stated.

Anyone with information should contact PC Charlotte Holmes at Sprowston Police Station on 101 quoting incident 98 of 7 January 2022.

