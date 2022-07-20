Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Heavy delays in city after crash involving car and lorry

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:31 AM July 20, 2022
A lorry and a car crashed on the A140 Sweet Briar Road in Norwich, causing heavy delays in the area

There are long delays on a busy city road after a car and a lorry were involved in a crash.

The collision happened at 8.18am today (July 20) on the A140 Sweet Briar Road at the roundabout that connects with Dereham Road.

There have been no injuries reported but the vehicles involved have been damaged.

Police remain at the scene.

There are heavy delays in the area following the crash.

Congestion is building along Sweet Briar Road, Dereham Road and Guardian Road.

