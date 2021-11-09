News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Buses being diverted in Norwich due to emergency gas works

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:14 AM November 9, 2021
First Bus diversions due to gasworks

First Bus will divert its Pink Line bus route due to Wroxham Road closure for emergency gasworks. - Credit: Google

Bus routes are diverted this morning due to emergency gas works in a busy Norwich road.

First Bus has tweeted that its Pink Line service will be redirected to avoid the Wroxham Road closure near the Brickmakers roundabout. 

The closure will begin at 9.15am this morning and it is unknown how long the road will be closed for at this time.

All Pink Line buses will be diverted via Chartwell Road, Constitution Hill, North Walsham Road and Allen Lane.

Stops between the Brickmakers Arms and the police station on Wroxham Road will not be served during the road closure.

The road will be closed due while a gas leak is inspected.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

