Buses being diverted in Norwich due to emergency gas works

First Bus will divert its Pink Line bus route due to Wroxham Road closure for emergency gasworks. - Credit: Google

Bus routes are diverted this morning due to emergency gas works in a busy Norwich road.

First Bus has tweeted that its Pink Line service will be redirected to avoid the Wroxham Road closure near the Brickmakers roundabout.

The closure will begin at 9.15am this morning and it is unknown how long the road will be closed for at this time.

Service Update Wroxham Road, Norwich will be closed for Emergency Gas works from 09:15 on Tuesday 9th November 2021. All Pink line services will divert via Chartwell Road, Constitution Hill, North Walsham Road and Allen Lane. Please see our attached link. https://t.co/pMXHPuhdfe pic.twitter.com/QjKhEKPKU8 — FirstNorwich (@FirstNorwich) November 9, 2021

All Pink Line buses will be diverted via Chartwell Road, Constitution Hill, North Walsham Road and Allen Lane.

Stops between the Brickmakers Arms and the police station on Wroxham Road will not be served during the road closure.

The road will be closed due while a gas leak is inspected.

