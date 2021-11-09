Buses being diverted in Norwich due to emergency gas works
- Credit: Google
Bus routes are diverted this morning due to emergency gas works in a busy Norwich road.
First Bus has tweeted that its Pink Line service will be redirected to avoid the Wroxham Road closure near the Brickmakers roundabout.
The closure will begin at 9.15am this morning and it is unknown how long the road will be closed for at this time.
All Pink Line buses will be diverted via Chartwell Road, Constitution Hill, North Walsham Road and Allen Lane.
Stops between the Brickmakers Arms and the police station on Wroxham Road will not be served during the road closure.
You may also want to watch:
The road will be closed due while a gas leak is inspected.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.
Most Read
- 1 Drivers face major disruption with complete closure of city roundabout
- 2 Multi-million pound arena in city car park plan poised for green light
- 3 One man arrested after alleged assault in city centre
- 4 'Potentially serious injuries' reported after two-car crash in city
- 5 People can 'park for free all day every day' as wardens 'ignore' street
- 6 Norwich sisters start milkshake trailer business
- 7 Norwich make-up artist with 1m TikTok followers quits job to work with huge brands
- 8 Why can't you find any crisps in Norwich at the moment?
- 9 City centre Tesco Express store to close
- 10 City fans across the globe react to Canaries cutting ties with Daniel Farke