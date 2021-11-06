Buses delayed due to city centre protest

A series of protests have taken place across the country today, including one in Norwich - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Buses are being delayed through Norwich due to protests.

Norwich has seen people out in the streets today marching to raise awareness for COP26.

Sanders Coaches tweeted: "We apologise for any inconvenience other people are causing you."

The activists marching today - among many others - included representatives from Extinction Rebellion, Norwich Friends of the Earth and the Norfolk Campaign Against Climate Change.

Service buses in and out of Norwich City Centre are experiencing delays due to protesters in Castle Meadow, please bear with us as our drivers and the Police deal with the issue.



Once again, we apologise for any inconvenience OTHER PEOPLE are causing you. — Sanders Coaches (@SandersCoaches) November 6, 2021

Police are on the scene with protestors.





For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.