Buses delayed due to city centre protest
Published: 5:34 PM November 6, 2021
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Buses are being delayed through Norwich due to protests.
Norwich has seen people out in the streets today marching to raise awareness for COP26.
Sanders Coaches tweeted: "We apologise for any inconvenience other people are causing you."
The activists marching today - among many others - included representatives from Extinction Rebellion, Norwich Friends of the Earth and the Norfolk Campaign Against Climate Change.
Police are on the scene with protestors.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.