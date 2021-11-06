News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Buses delayed due to city centre protest

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:34 PM November 6, 2021
The XR COP26 protest as demonstrators gather at City Hall in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A series of protests have taken place across the country today, including one in Norwich - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Buses are being delayed through Norwich due to protests.

Norwich has seen people out in the streets today marching to raise awareness for COP26. 

Sanders Coaches tweeted: "We apologise for any inconvenience other people are causing you."

The activists marching today - among many others - included representatives from Extinction Rebellion, Norwich Friends of the Earth and the Norfolk Campaign Against Climate Change.

Police are on the scene with protestors. 


For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Live
Climate Change
Clive Lewis
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Diners queuing at Wagamama in Norwich on the first day of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: J

Norwich restaurants forced to close for 'technical difficulties'

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Alice Whittaker and her son Reuben

'Waking up is a nightmare': New mum, 30, diagnosed with incurable cancer

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Rihanna Royall, owner, and Julian Richards, manager, at The Shack on Waterloo Road in Norwich. Pictu

Mental Health

New cafe selling pastries and sourdough pizza opens in NR3

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
The family claims the house they were offered by the council was a health hazard due to mould and damp issues

Norwich City Council

Family slapped with £3.6k rent for 'mouldy' house they never lived in

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon