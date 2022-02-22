News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Bus and car involved in crash in Thorpe St Andrew

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:00 PM February 22, 2022
Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew near the junction with Primrose Crescent

Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew near the junction with Primrose Crescent - Credit: Google

There is heavy traffic in Thorpe St Andrew following a two-vehicle crash. 

Police were called to Yarmouth Road at the junction with Primrose Crescent at 12.30pm.

The crash involved a car and a bus.

An ambulance arrived at the scene at 12.45pm but the nature of any injuries is not yet known. 

There is queuing traffic in both directions in Yarmouth Road, between Catherine Gardens and Pound Lane.

