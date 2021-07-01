Now that's a wide load! Cabin on back of lorry blocking Norwich ring road

Published: 12:39 PM July 1, 2021

The lorry is stuck as the building it is carrying is too wide for the Norwich ring road. - Credit: NSRAPT

Drivers have been urged to avoid using part of the Norwich ring road - because a lorry carrying a wooden cabin is blocking one of its junctions.

Police were called to Mile End Road, between the junctions with the A11 Newmarket Road and Unthank Road, late this morning.

A large building being carried on the back of a lorry is too wide for the road and is stuck.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said they were currently on scene dealing with the lorry.

"Please avoid the area of Mile End Road, Norwich, if at all possible," they said on social media.

"The driver will be escorted to a suitable location and dealt with for breaching their movement order."

Traffic sensors show it to be fairly busy in the area.

