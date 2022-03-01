Drivers face delays due to broken traffic lights on busy route into Norwich

The Junction between Dereham Road, Marl Pit Lane, and Larkman Lane where drivers are facing delays due to broken traffic signals. - Credit: Google

Drivers travelling into Norwich this morning may face delays as a set of traffic lights has stopped working.

The lights at the junction between Dereham Road, Marl Pit Lane, and Larkman Lane are reportedly not working correctly.

Queues are building on Marl Pit Lane, reaching back to where Hellesdon Road meets Low Road.

Traffic is also affected on Larkman Lane and Dereham Road, but queues are not as severe.

Marl Pit Lane is currently used as the main diversion for Sweet Briar Road which has remained closed after a bridge over Marriott's Way collapsed.

