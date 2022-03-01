News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Drivers face delays due to broken traffic lights on busy route into Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 7:48 AM March 1, 2022
The Junction between Dereham Road, Marl Pit Lane, and Larkman Lane where there are delays due to broken traffic signals

The Junction between Dereham Road, Marl Pit Lane, and Larkman Lane where drivers are facing delays due to broken traffic signals. - Credit: Google

Drivers travelling into Norwich this morning may face delays as a set of traffic lights has stopped working.

The lights at the junction between Dereham Road, Marl Pit Lane, and Larkman Lane are reportedly not working correctly.

Queues are building on Marl Pit Lane, reaching back to where Hellesdon Road meets Low Road.

Traffic is also affected on Larkman Lane and Dereham Road, but queues are not as severe.

Marl Pit Lane is currently used as the main diversion for Sweet Briar Road which has remained closed after a bridge over Marriott's Way collapsed.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

The District in Unthank Road, Norwich, Norfolk, sold through Purplebricks.

26 bedrooms and a cinema room: Norfolk's most expensive property for sale

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Disney Store, Norwich Castle Mall. Sep 1993

Nostalgia

7 things you could do in Norwich in the 90s that you can't do now

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The police and ambulance service in Cattle Market Street, Norwich after a man suffered a medical incident.

Man taken to hospital after medical incident in Norwich city centre

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
A 'blind bend' in Rackheath's Green Lane West near where 50 homes will be built

Road safety fears voiced over 50 new homes plan

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon