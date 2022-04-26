Broken down vehicle causes traffic delays on the A47

A broken down vehicle is causing delay on the A47 this morning. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A broken down vehicle is causing delays on the A47 this morning.

One lane has been closed on the A47 westbound at the A1042 Yarmouth Road just after Postwick.

There are currently delays of around 10 minutes.

Broken down vehicle westbound on the A47 after POSTWICK. One lane has been closed and delays are likely. pic.twitter.com/Jz3vz98qA3 — Broadland Police (@BroadlandPolice) April 26, 2022

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.