Broken down vehicle causes traffic delays on the A47

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:06 AM April 26, 2022
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

A broken down vehicle is causing delay on the A47 this morning. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A broken down vehicle is causing delays on the A47 this morning.  

One lane has been closed on the A47 westbound at the A1042 Yarmouth Road just after Postwick. 

There are currently delays of around 10 minutes. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

