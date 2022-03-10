Heavy delays after vehicle breaks down on Thickthorn Roundabout

There are heavy delays on the Thickthorn Roundabout after a vehicle broke down. - Credit: Google Maps

A broken down vehicle is causing heavy delays on a busy city roundabout.

Lengthy delays are to be expected on the A11 Thickthorn Roundabout near Norwich following the incident which happened just after 4pm on Thursday (March 10) afternoon.

Officers are currently at the scene.

Elsewhere in Norwich, there are currently delays of six minutes on the A147 St Crispins Road northbound between The Crescent and A1402 Pitt Street with an average speed of five mph.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

