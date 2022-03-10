Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Heavy delays after vehicle breaks down on Thickthorn Roundabout

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:26 PM March 10, 2022
There are heavy delays on the Thickthorn Roundabout after a vehicle broke down.

A broken down vehicle is causing heavy delays on a busy city roundabout.

Lengthy delays are to be expected on the A11 Thickthorn Roundabout near Norwich following the incident which happened just after 4pm on Thursday (March 10) afternoon.

Officers are currently at the scene.

Elsewhere in Norwich, there are currently delays of six minutes on the A147 St Crispins Road northbound between The Crescent and A1402 Pitt Street with an average speed of five mph.

