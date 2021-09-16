News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Delays on A47 due to broken down vehicle

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 5:15 PM September 16, 2021    Updated: 5:40 PM September 16, 2021
Drivers are facing delays on the A47 due to a broken down vehicle.  

There are delays of more than 20 minutes on the A47 eastbound, between the A11 Thickthorn roundabout and the A140 Ipswich Road. 

On the AA's live traffic map, it reports: "One lane closed and very slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on A47 Norwich Southern Bypass Eastbound between A11 (Thickthorn Roundabout) and A140 Ipswich Road.

"Lane one (of two) is closed near the junction with the A140."

The average speed is currently around five miles per hour.

Norfolk police said recovery is on route but it could take some time. 

Sanders Coaches has confirmed that services from Norwich Bus Station will be approximately 30 minutes late.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

