Delays on A47 due to broken down vehicle
- Credit: Archant
Drivers are facing delays on the A47 due to a broken down vehicle.
There are delays of more than 20 minutes on the A47 eastbound, between the A11 Thickthorn roundabout and the A140 Ipswich Road.
On the AA's live traffic map, it reports: "One lane closed and very slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on A47 Norwich Southern Bypass Eastbound between A11 (Thickthorn Roundabout) and A140 Ipswich Road.
"Lane one (of two) is closed near the junction with the A140."
The average speed is currently around five miles per hour.
Norfolk police said recovery is on route but it could take some time.
Sanders Coaches has confirmed that services from Norwich Bus Station will be approximately 30 minutes late.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.
Most Read
- 1 Man found in city flat named at inquest
- 2 Hungry and helpless: Rough sleepers' fears ahead of harsh winter
- 3 Driver dies in crash on A47
- 4 Norwich firm fined £1m over explosion which killed much-loved father
- 5 Villagers' outrage as trees and hedges axed in ongoing battle
- 6 Prince of Wales club offering drinks' protectors to stop spiking
- 7 'Nearly broke his arm': Parents' horror as ANOTHER park vandalised
- 8 Man appears in court over Thorpe St Andrew murder
- 9 Norwich will be 'On The Huh' at new monthly drag cabaret
- 10 Electric vehicle owners could have to pay £50 to run cables to cars