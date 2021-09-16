Delays on A47 due to broken down vehicle

Published: 5:15 PM September 16, 2021 Updated: 5:40 PM September 16, 2021

Drivers are facing delays on the A47 due to a broken down vehicle.

There are delays of more than 20 minutes on the A47 eastbound, between the A11 Thickthorn roundabout and the A140 Ipswich Road.

On the AA's live traffic map, it reports: "One lane closed and very slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on A47 Norwich Southern Bypass Eastbound between A11 (Thickthorn Roundabout) and A140 Ipswich Road.

"Lane one (of two) is closed near the junction with the A140."

The average speed is currently around five miles per hour.

Norfolk police said recovery is on route but it could take some time.

Sanders Coaches has confirmed that services from Norwich Bus Station will be approximately 30 minutes late.

Service alert 45. 16/9/21

The 17.35 45 Service from Norwich bus station will be running approximately 30 minuets late.

This is due to a accident on the A47 Southen bypass.

This is due to a accident on the A47 Southen bypass.

Apologies for any inconvenience caused.

