A broken-down lorry is causing queues on the A11 near Ketteringham - Credit: Google

A broken-down lorry is causing long queues on the A11 just outside Norwich.

Officers were called to the road near Ketteringham at 10.15am this morning (September 2).

The lorry broke down on the southbound carriageway.

Police remain at the scene as of 11.15am.

Recovery has been contacted and is on its way.

There is traffic stretching from Ketteringham to Attleborough in both directions.