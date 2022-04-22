Part of A47 blocked by broken-down lorry

The slip road from the A47 to the A146 near Trowse - Credit: Google

A broken-down lorry is blocking part of the A47 to the south of Norwich.

Police were called to the road near Trowse just after 10am this morning, April 22.

The lorry was travelling towards Great Yarmouth when it broke down and moved onto the slip road leading to the A146.

Broken down HGV on the A47 at Trowse. Location on the slip road to the A146 - GT Yarmouth bound. Delays possible. #drivetoarrive #norfolkroads #A47 #Trowse #Norfolktraffic #CCR — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) April 22, 2022

Recovery services have been called.

Police remain at the scene for traffic control as of 10.30am.

Traffic seems to be coping well, with small queues in the surrounding area. Police have warned drivers that further delays are possible.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

