Part of A47 blocked by broken-down lorry
Published: 10:33 AM April 22, 2022
- Credit: Google
A broken-down lorry is blocking part of the A47 to the south of Norwich.
Police were called to the road near Trowse just after 10am this morning, April 22.
The lorry was travelling towards Great Yarmouth when it broke down and moved onto the slip road leading to the A146.
Recovery services have been called.
Police remain at the scene for traffic control as of 10.30am.
Traffic seems to be coping well, with small queues in the surrounding area. Police have warned drivers that further delays are possible.
