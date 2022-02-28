Busy city centre junction blocked at rush hour after car's wheel buckles

A broken down car is causing heavy delays in Rouen Road. - Credit: Archant

A broken down car has brought traffic to a standstill on a busy road in Norwich city centre.

Rouen Road in Norwich was blocked just after 5pm on Monday, February 28, after the wheel of a Honda Accord buckled, leaving it unable to move.

The incident has left the car stranded at the top of Rouen Road, close to the junction with Cattle Market Street.

Traffic is building on both sides of the road.

Those caught up in the queues include a coach on its way to Birmingham.

Recovery has been called to help clear the road.

