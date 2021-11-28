Calls for safety inspection into Norwich crash hotspot

There were seven serious injury accidents on the Daniels Road/Mile End Road roundabout in Norwich in 2020. - Credit: Archant

The number of accidents at a city roundabout has been described as a "worrying situation" which needs addressing.

Data from the Department for Transport shows the roundabout for Mile End Road, Daniels Road and Newmarket Road had the most road traffic collisions in 2020.

Police were called out to crashes at the Daniels Road roundabout a total of seven times in 2020 according to the government data.

And councillors and businesses have spoken about drivers speeding and taking unnecessary risks in the area.

Brian Watkins, county councillor for the Eaton division, is calling for a safety audit to delve into the reasons why the crashes are taking place at the hotspot.

Brian Watkins, Liberal Democrat county councillor for Eaton. Picture: Liberal Democrats. - Credit: Liberal Democrats

"People can get impatient and it's a very worrying situation," Mr Watkins said.

"As county councillor for the area, I am not altogether surprised by the data and I hope a good discussion will be had."

A SAM2 speed camera has recently been installed in Judges Walk, just off Newmarket Road, after people had raised concerns over rat-running and speeding.

And Maureen Jackson, partner of the Chestnut Grove Hotel, located in Upton Road near to the roundabout: "There have been a few bad accidents along Newmarket Road and outside our house.

"People can sometimes pull into Upton Road and they are not taking into account the bus lane. Often it is driver error.

"I have lived here since 2004 and the road is definitely getting busier."

Alexandra Kerridge, landlady of The Beehive, located near the roundabout, said: "It can get really busy along there especially from 4pm.

Alex Kerridge, landlady at the Beehive pub in Eaton. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"A lot of people head out out of the city that way to get on the A11 and nearly every family has two cars now."

A number of roundabouts including the Boundary, Heartsease and Grapes Hill, as well as St Crispins Road, and Carrow Road came out joint second on the list with four crashes.

It comes as the county council recently spent money on improvements to Mile End Road and Colman Road as part of a £750,000 Transport for Norwich project.

But Mr Watkins said he would have liked to see more done to help improve congestion and traffic flow around the Daniels Road roundabout.