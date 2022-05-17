Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Teenager suffers serious injuries in city crash

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:31 AM May 17, 2022
Mile Cross Lane near KFC where there are long delays due to a crash.

A boy in his late teens has been injured in a crash in Norwich - Credit: Google Maps

A boy in his late teens has suffered serious leg injuries in a crash involving a bicycle and a car in Norwich. 

The collision happened in Mile Cross Lane at about 4pm on Monday, May 17, at the junction with Vulcan Lane.

The teenager, who was the rider of the bicycle, was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area following the crash.

The road was blocked for almost three hours which caused delays and long tailbacks in the area.

