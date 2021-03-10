News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Traffic to be disrupted by Norwich pedestrian crossing work

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 4:15 PM March 10, 2021   
Works are set to take place on the Boundary Road pedestrian crossing traffic signals at the junction of City View Road in Norwich.

Works are set to take place on the Boundary Road pedestrian crossing traffic signals

Works are set to begin this weekend to replace pedestrian crossing traffic signals in Norwich. 

The equipment on Boundary Road, adjacent to City View Road, is in need of replacement to ensure the crossing continues to operate reliability. 

The works, which will cost £61,000, are expected to take four weeks to complete and will involve new underground cabling and traffic signals equipment being installed. 

Temporary traffic lights will be in place while the works are carried out by the county council and contractors. 

The traffic management will consist of two-way temporary traffic lights on Boundary Road, including a temporary pedestrian crossing.

And the exit from City View Road into Boundary Road will be closed while work is under way, but entry into City View Road will remain open throughout.

There will be a temporary 30mph speed limit restriction through the construction area, and access to properties and businesses will be maintained.

