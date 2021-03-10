Published: 4:15 PM March 10, 2021

Works are set to take place on the Boundary Road pedestrian crossing traffic signals - Credit: Google Maps

Works are set to begin this weekend to replace pedestrian crossing traffic signals in Norwich.

The equipment on Boundary Road, adjacent to City View Road, is in need of replacement to ensure the crossing continues to operate reliability.

The works, which will cost £61,000, are expected to take four weeks to complete and will involve new underground cabling and traffic signals equipment being installed.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place while the works are carried out by the county council and contractors.

The traffic management will consist of two-way temporary traffic lights on Boundary Road, including a temporary pedestrian crossing.

You may also want to watch:

And the exit from City View Road into Boundary Road will be closed while work is under way, but entry into City View Road will remain open throughout.

There will be a temporary 30mph speed limit restriction through the construction area, and access to properties and businesses will be maintained.