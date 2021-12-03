Road closed after BMW comes off the road in Mousehold Heath

The silver BMW X3 came off the road in Mousehold Heath. - Credit: Contributed

The route across Mousehold Heath was closed after a BMW came off the road and plunged part way down a steep hill.

Police were called at 9:30am on Thursday, December 2, to Gurney Road near Mousehold Heath to reports of a silver BMW X3 coming off the road.

The road was shut by police between Heathgate and Britannia Road.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue also attended the incident, with appliances from Carrow and Sprowston at the scene.

Crews made the scene safe.

No injuries were reported.

The road reopened at 12:55pm.