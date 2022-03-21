Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Road to close for nearly a month for drainage work

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 3:19 PM March 21, 2022
Blofield Corner Road in Blofield Heath will be shut from March 23 until April 19.

Blofield Corner Road in Blofield Heath will be closed from March 23 until April 19. - Credit: Google Maps

Part of a village road is set to close for almost a month for drainage repair work.

The work, which is set to cost £58,000, will be carried out in Blofield Corner Road in Blofield Heath, and will upgrade the existing drainage system as well as allow for new drainage assets to be installed.

Maintenance of the existing drainage system and assets will be introduced to help solve overflowing issues during periods of heavy rain which has caused issues in nearby areas.

Two new gullies and a new underground catchpit will also be implemented to increase the capacity of the system.

The work will take place from Wednesday, March 23, to Tuesday, April 19, between the hours of 7.30am and 5pm Monday to Friday. 

A diversion will be put in place but vehicle access to homes and businesses will be maintained.

The work is set to be carried out by Norfolk County Council's Community and Environmental Services Department and its contractors.

