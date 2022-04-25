Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Road in city suburb to close for two months

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:46 AM April 25, 2022
Birkbeck Way in Norwich is set to close for two months.

Birkbeck Way in Norwich is to close for two months. - Credit: Google Maps

A road in a city suburb is to close for more than two months as pavement reconstruction work takes place.

Birkbeck Way in Thorpe St Andrew closed for 12 weeks on Monday, April 25, to allow for damaged kerbs and edgings to be replaced.

Work will extend from the junction with Laundry Lane to Davidson Road and while it is under way Birkbeck Way will be closed to all through traffic.

A fully signed diversion will be in place during the work which is costing £95,000.

Work will be completed in phases which means vehicle access to homes in Birkbeck Way, Phelps Road and Gargle Hill will need to be made from whichever end of Birkbeck Way is not being worked on.

Members of the construction team will be on site to assist people looking to access their homes.

Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

The former RBS in Queen Street has been stripped out 

Hole in the wall filled in as city bank goes for good

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Debenhams in Orford Place, Norwich closed on May 15 2020 after more than 50 years in business

Exclusive

Debenhams site sold to 'student-focussed' developer

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
GP_02_ B&M_RIVERSIDE_APR22

City B&M store set to double in size with expansion

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services are at the scene of the incident near Halfords Roundabout (pictured) in St Crispins Road.

Norwich Live News

Emergency services deal with incident near city roundabout

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon