Road in city suburb to close for two months

Birkbeck Way in Norwich is to close for two months. - Credit: Google Maps

A road in a city suburb is to close for more than two months as pavement reconstruction work takes place.

Birkbeck Way in Thorpe St Andrew closed for 12 weeks on Monday, April 25, to allow for damaged kerbs and edgings to be replaced.

Work will extend from the junction with Laundry Lane to Davidson Road and while it is under way Birkbeck Way will be closed to all through traffic.

A fully signed diversion will be in place during the work which is costing £95,000.

Work will be completed in phases which means vehicle access to homes in Birkbeck Way, Phelps Road and Gargle Hill will need to be made from whichever end of Birkbeck Way is not being worked on.

Members of the construction team will be on site to assist people looking to access their homes.