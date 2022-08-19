Road to close as work continues on new school near Norwich

A new school is being built in Easton - Credit: Norfolk County Council

A road on the outskirts of Norwich is set for closure while work continues on the construction of a new school.

Bawburgh Road, Easton, will be closed from Garnett Drive down to the junction of Hall Road from Wednesday, August 24, until Thursday, September 1.

After an access road for a new school in Eaton was constructed, UK Power Networks can now conduct the works along the road which involves trenching, ducting and laying of cables.

All works must be completed and tested before the opening of the school.

The free school will be run by The Bridge London Trust, funded by the Department for Education, to support children with learning and cognition needs aged from four to 19.

A signed diversion route will be in place and take users around the works via Hall Road, Marlingford Road and Dereham Road for northbound traffic and the opposite order for southbound traffic.

Emergency vehicles will still be provided access as and when required.

It is being carried out by Norfolk County Council's Community and Environmental Services Department and its contractors.