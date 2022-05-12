Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Busy city road blocked after crash between car and bicycle

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:49 PM May 12, 2022
Barrack Street has been partially blocked following a crash involving a bike and a car

Barrack Street has been partially blocked following a crash involving a bike and a car - Credit: Google

A busy road in Norwich is blocked following a crash between a car and a bicycle.

The collision happened at about 3.20pm today (May 12) in Barrack Street near the junction with Silver Road.

The road is partially blocked following the crash.

Traffic has been building along the A147 following the collision and is also backed up along St Crispins Road.

