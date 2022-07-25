Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Delays expected as roadworks begin on busy village roads

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 1:23 PM July 25, 2022
The B1332 Bungay Road is set to close for two days this week.

The B1332 Bungay Road is set to close for two days this week. - Credit: Google Maps

Long delays are expected as roadworks start on two busy village roads near Norwich this week.

The B1332 Bungay Road and The Street in Poringland will close this week to allow road markings and studs to be installed, while Anglian Water works on The Street will see temporary traffic lights installed.

Roadworks will close the B1332 Bungay Road for two days from Wednesday, July 27, to Thursday, July 28, while Anglian Water works on The Street may cause delays from Friday, July 29, to Tuesday, August 2.

On the B1332, a signed diversion will be in place around Chapel Lane, The Street, Brooke Road, Heath Road, Heath Road, Honeypot Lane, High Green, Norwich Road and Rectory Lane.


Norfolk Live News
Norwich Live News
South Norfolk News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

The driver carjacked in Bull Close Road worked at Five Star Taxis. Photo: Archant

City taxi firm ordered to pay £32k for 'unfair dismissal'

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Police attending the scene of an overturned van westbound on the A47 just after the Postwick exit. P

Norwich Live News

Man charged with dangerous driving following A47 crash

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Jack Metcalf was born three months early in Turkey

Norwich Live News

Parents struggling to get premature baby home appeal to city MP for help

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Cameron Webster, 21, of Mardle Street, is wanted in the Norwich area

Norwich Live News

Police hunt 21-year-old man who is wanted on recall to prison

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon