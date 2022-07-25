Delays expected as roadworks begin on busy village roads

The B1332 Bungay Road is set to close for two days this week. - Credit: Google Maps

Long delays are expected as roadworks start on two busy village roads near Norwich this week.

The B1332 Bungay Road and The Street in Poringland will close this week to allow road markings and studs to be installed, while Anglian Water works on The Street will see temporary traffic lights installed.

Roadworks will close the B1332 Bungay Road for two days from Wednesday, July 27, to Thursday, July 28, while Anglian Water works on The Street may cause delays from Friday, July 29, to Tuesday, August 2.

On the B1332, a signed diversion will be in place around Chapel Lane, The Street, Brooke Road, Heath Road, Heath Road, Honeypot Lane, High Green, Norwich Road and Rectory Lane.



