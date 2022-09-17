Disruption on city centre route after car catches fire

A car caught on fire on Grapes Hill - Credit: Archant

Motorists faced delays on a busy city centre route after a car caught fire.

Firefighters tackled a vehicle blaze which broke out this afternoon (September 16) on Grapes Hill, near to the junction with Dereham Road.

Crews from Earlham and Carrow were called to the scene.

The incident caused long traffic delays in the area.

Crews wore breathing apparatus and used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

The stop message was received at 3:51pm.







