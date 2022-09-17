Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Disruption on city centre route after car catches fire

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:19 PM September 17, 2022
Updated: 4:34 PM September 17, 2022
A car caught on fire on Grapes Hill

A car caught on fire on Grapes Hill - Credit: Archant

Motorists faced delays on a busy city centre route after a car caught fire.

Firefighters tackled a vehicle blaze which broke out this afternoon (September 16) on Grapes Hill, near to the junction with Dereham Road.

Firefighters tackled a vehicle blaze in Norwich

Firefighters tackled a vehicle blaze in Norwich - Credit: Archant

A vehicle set alight on Grapes Hill in Norwich this afternoon

A vehicle set alight on Grapes Hill in Norwich this afternoon - Credit: Archant

Crews from Earlham and Carrow were called to the scene.

The incident caused long traffic delays in the area. 

A car caught on fire on Grapes Hill

A car caught on fire on Grapes Hill - Credit: Archant

Crews wore breathing apparatus and used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

The stop message was received at 3:51pm.



