Busy Norwich city centre road closed due to accident

Emergency services are at the scene on an accident on Palace Street in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Emergency services are at the scene of an accident in Norwich city centre.

It happened on Palace Street, near to The Maids Head Hotel this evening [Saturday, November 27].

The road is currently closed in both directions.

Police and ambulance crews are at the scene.

Emergency services are at the scene on an accident on Palace Street in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.