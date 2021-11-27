News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Busy Norwich city centre road closed due to accident

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:13 PM November 27, 2021
Emergency services are at the scene on an accident on Palace Street in Norwich.

Emergency services are at the scene of an accident in Norwich city centre. 

It happened on Palace Street, near to The Maids Head Hotel this evening [Saturday, November 27]. 

The road is currently closed in both directions.  

Police and ambulance crews are at the scene.  

