Busy Norwich city centre road closed due to accident
Published: 8:13 PM November 27, 2021
- Credit: Archant
Emergency services are at the scene of an accident in Norwich city centre.
It happened on Palace Street, near to The Maids Head Hotel this evening [Saturday, November 27].
The road is currently closed in both directions.
Police and ambulance crews are at the scene.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.