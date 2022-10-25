Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
A47 near Norwich to partially close until December

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:27 AM October 25, 2022
xxx_a47_norwich_oct22

The A47 between Longwater and Colney will be partially closed for roadworks - Credit: Google

A stretch of the A47 near Norwich will be partially closed until December.

The road is undergoing repairs on the safety barriers between the junctions for Longwater and Watton Road. 

The works started on Monday, October 24 and will continue until Saturday, December 3, with work being carried out between 8pm and 6am.

Both the eastbound and westbound carriageways will remain partially open with a speed restriction on the open lanes.

There will be a diversion put in place by National Highways.

Some First Bus Excel services will be diverted via Dereham Road in both directions and will be unable to serve Cringleford.

