Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Delays on A47 near Norwich after skip lorry blows tyre

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:52 PM April 19, 2022
A47 partially blocked after skip lorry blows tyre

A skip lorry has blown a tyre on the A47 near Norwich causing delays to travel this afternoon - Credit: Google

A skip lorry with a blown tyre is blocking one lane of the A47 near Norwich.

Police were called at 3.50pm to reports that a skip lorry had blown its tyre on the A47 westbound near the A140 Ipswich Road.

The vehicle is blocking one lane of the A47 and traffic is building in the area.

Delays can be expected between the A146 junction and the Ipswich Road junction.

According to a police spokeswoman, recovery has been called but there is currently no clear time for when the road will be cleared.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norwich Live News
Norfolk Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Neighbours in Mile Cross Lane were woken up to the sight of flames at a property and the neighbouring Enterprise building.

Sky 'engulfed in orange' as huge fire spreads along city street

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Sean Casey admitted assault two police officers.

Man on push bike chased by police through city centre and arrested

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Kevin Foley, a McDonald's franchisee, has taken 21 vans full of supplies to refugees affected by the Russian war with Ukraine

City McDonald's boss takes 21 vans to Europe in Ukraine mercy dash

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Hundreds of people stopped and stared outside St Peter Mancroft Church in Norwich to witness a dramatic outdoor play

Why hundreds of people gathered in city for 'intriguing' outdoor spectacle

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon