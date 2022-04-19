Delays on A47 near Norwich after skip lorry blows tyre

A skip lorry has blown a tyre on the A47 near Norwich causing delays to travel this afternoon - Credit: Google

A skip lorry with a blown tyre is blocking one lane of the A47 near Norwich.

Police were called at 3.50pm to reports that a skip lorry had blown its tyre on the A47 westbound near the A140 Ipswich Road.

The vehicle is blocking one lane of the A47 and traffic is building in the area.

Delays can be expected between the A146 junction and the Ipswich Road junction.

According to a police spokeswoman, recovery has been called but there is currently no clear time for when the road will be cleared.

