Traffic builds around city ahead of Elton John gig

Fans queuing to see Elton John at Carrow Road in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Drivers have been hit by travel disruption as Elton John superfans make their way to Carrow Road for tonight's gig.

Part of the A47 is closed as a result of a police incident, with around 30 minute delays currently in the area.

The road is closed in both directions from the Watton Road junction in Little Melton to the Thickthorn Roundabout as officers deal with the incident which they were called to at 3pm today.

KonectBus tweeted just before 5.30pm that buses are crawling at 1mph on the A47, Newmarket Road and B1108.

All Routes - A police incident on Thickthorn Flyover is causing severe delays to all Norwich area services.



Buses are currently crawling at 1mph on the A47, Newmarket Road and B1108. — Konectbus (@konectbuses) June 15, 2022

Elsewhere in the city, there are heavy delays of 15 minutes and increasing on B1108 Earlham Road Eastbound between Rectory Lane and A140 Farrow Road. Speed is around 10mph.

There are also 10 minute delays on the B1113 eastbound between Bobbins Way and A140 Ipswich Road.

Doors to the stadium open at 4.30pm, but with no support acts Elton isn't performing until 7pm.

Roads around Carrow Road area will be closed this evening from approx. 9:30pm for the Elton John concert. Make sure you're not the only one #StillStanding in traffic and find alternate routes. — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) June 15, 2022

Elton John is coming to Carrow Road on Wednesday, June 15, on the first UK date of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road world tour.

It is the second time he has performed at the stadium as he previously did a concert there in 2005.