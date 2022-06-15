Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Traffic builds around city ahead of Elton John gig

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:58 PM June 15, 2022
Fans queuing to see Elton John at Carrow Road in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Fans queuing to see Elton John at Carrow Road in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Drivers have been hit by travel disruption as Elton John superfans make their way to Carrow Road for tonight's gig.

Part of the A47 is closed as a result of a police incident, with around 30 minute delays currently in the area.

The road is closed in both directions from the Watton Road junction in Little Melton to the Thickthorn Roundabout as officers deal with the incident which they were called to at 3pm today.

KonectBus tweeted just before 5.30pm that buses are crawling at 1mph on the A47, Newmarket Road and B1108.

Elsewhere in the city, there are heavy delays of 15 minutes and increasing on B1108 Earlham Road Eastbound between Rectory Lane and A140 Farrow Road. Speed is around 10mph.

There are also 10 minute delays on the B1113 eastbound between Bobbins Way and A140 Ipswich Road. 

Doors to the stadium open at 4.30pm, but with no support acts Elton isn't performing until 7pm.

Elton John is coming to Carrow Road on Wednesday, June 15, on the first UK date of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road world tour.

It is the second time he has performed at the stadium as he previously did a concert there in 2005. 

Sean Galea-Pace
Grace Piercy
Ben Hardy
