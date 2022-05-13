Five-vehicle crash causes delays on A47

10:21 AM May 13, 2022

Published: 10:21 AM May 13, 2022

A five-vehicle crash has been causing delays on the A47 this morning. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

A five-vehicle crash has been causing delays on the A47 this morning.

Police were called to reports of a collision at about 8am today [May 13].

It happened on the A47 Norwich-bound road at North Burlingham, near Blofield.

There are believed to be injuries, but the severity is unknown.

The incident has been causing traffic delays in the area.

