Five-vehicle crash causes delays on A47

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 10:21 AM May 13, 2022
A five-vehicle crash has been causing delays on the A47 this morning. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

A five-vehicle crash has been causing delays on the A47 this morning. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

A five-vehicle crash has been causing delays on the A47 this morning.

Police were called to reports of a collision at about 8am today [May 13].

It happened on the A47 Norwich-bound road at North Burlingham, near Blofield. 

There are believed to be injuries, but the severity is unknown. 

The incident has been causing traffic delays in the area.

