Delays on the A47 as shoppers head to Christmas market

Traffic is building on the A47 near the Norfolk Showground where there is a Christmas market. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Drivers are reporting delays in the area where a Christmas market has taken over the Norfolk Showground.

There are reports of delays averaging roughly 12 minutes on the A47 westbound between the B1108 Watton Road and Church Lane (Easton Roundabout).

Dereham Road is also being affected by the traffic, with queues building from Longwater reaching back to where the road meets Marl Pit Lane and Larkman Lane in Earlham.

Long Lane, which takes drivers onto the Norfolk Showground, is experiencing similar traffic.

One lane of the A47 is closed due to drainage works being carried out by National Highways.

The Christmas Gift and Food show has been running at the Norfolk Showground since Friday.

