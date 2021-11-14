News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Delays on the A47 as shoppers head to Christmas market

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 1:25 PM November 14, 2021
Traffic can be chaotic - but use your common sense. Picture: Library

Traffic is building on the A47 near the Norfolk Showground where there is a Christmas market. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Drivers are reporting delays in the area where a Christmas market has taken over the Norfolk Showground.

There are reports of delays averaging roughly 12 minutes on the A47 westbound between the B1108 Watton Road and Church Lane (Easton Roundabout).

Dereham Road is also being affected by the traffic, with queues building from Longwater reaching back to where the road meets Marl Pit Lane and Larkman Lane in Earlham.

Long Lane, which takes drivers onto the Norfolk Showground, is experiencing similar traffic.

One lane of the A47 is closed due to drainage works being carried out by National Highways.

The Christmas Gift and Food show has been running at the Norfolk Showground since Friday.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 


You may also want to watch:

A47 News
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard ahead of the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.

Video

Lampard to be new City boss - reports

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Frank Lampard manager of Chelsea in the dugout prior to the Premier League match against Burnley at

Lampard drops out of City race - reports

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
150 cannabis plants seized by Norwich police

Man discovered at Norwich house with 150 cannabis plants

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Dereham Road at the junction with Larkman Lane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Major changes for Dereham Road in £6.2m shake-up

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon