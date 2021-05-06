Long tailbacks on A47 due to roadworks and lane closure
Published: 9:03 AM May 6, 2021
- Credit: Submitted
Drivers on the A47 are facing lengthy delays near Norwich, with one lane closed for roadworks.
Roadworks began this week on the Norwich Southern Bypass between Postwick and Trowse.
A combination of the works and rush hour traffic is contributing to delays of 10 minutes and more, with traffic at a standstill in places.
Drivers are advised to give themselves extra time to complete their journeys, or avoid the area if possible.
Elsewhere in Norwich, traffic is queueing on the A11 Newmarket Road, mostly at the junction with the Norwich ring road.
You may also want to watch:
And traffic is also reportedly slow on Dereham Road in Costessey.
• For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Most Read
- 1 Widow fighting for wedding refund
- 2 Red kite battles with peregrine falcon above Norwich Cathedral
- 3 Norwich shop worker beaten with hammer in row over phone refund
- 4 Norwich Ikea store excluded from new 'Buy Back' scheme
- 5 Music pub builds outdoor stage to allow gigs for 150 people
- 6 Teen in serious condition after bank holiday crash
- 7 Botanical Garden Bar returning to Norwich after 'huge level of interest'
- 8 Man taken to hospital after assault in Norwich shop
- 9 Hollywood actors use Norwich hair salon
- 10 Site for new hotel and restaurant for sale at £1million
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus