Long tailbacks on A47 due to roadworks and lane closure

Daniel Moxon

Published: 9:03 AM May 6, 2021   
Roadworks on the A47 are causing delays.

Roadworks on the A47 are causing delays. - Credit: Submitted

Drivers on the A47 are facing lengthy delays near Norwich, with one lane closed for roadworks.

Roadworks began this week on the Norwich Southern Bypass between Postwick and Trowse.

A combination of the works and rush hour traffic is contributing to delays of 10 minutes and more, with traffic at a standstill in places.

Drivers are advised to give themselves extra time to complete their journeys, or avoid the area if possible.

Elsewhere in Norwich, traffic is queueing on the A11 Newmarket Road, mostly at the junction with the Norwich ring road.

And traffic is also reportedly slow on Dereham Road in Costessey.

• For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

