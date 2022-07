There currently delays on the A47 near Norwich following a crash. - Credit: Google

A crash on the A47 near Norwich caused heavy delays in the area.

It happened on the A47 westbound at about 2.45pm between the A1042 Yarmouth Road and the A146 Loddon Road.

One lane was closed westbound with queueing traffic.

It is thought the closure also caused delays for First Bus X1 and X11 services.

As of 4.30pm, the AA map showed traffic passing through as normal.