A47 closed after spillage on road
Published: 9:29 AM December 28, 2021
Drivers are being asked to avoid the A47 near Colney due to a spillage on the road.
The westbound lane towards Dereham has been closed between the Thickthorn roundabout and Watton Road.
This is due to a spillage on the surface on the road.
It is not yet clear what led to the spillage.
Emergency services are currently on the scene.
Traffic appears to be moving normally though small queues are forming.
Police have recommended drivers find an alternative route.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.
