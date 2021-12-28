News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
A47 closed after spillage on road

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:29 AM December 28, 2021
The A47 near Thickthorn is closed after a spill - Credit: Â©Archant Photographic 2010

Drivers are being asked to avoid the A47 near Colney due to a spillage on the road.

The westbound lane towards Dereham has been closed between the Thickthorn roundabout and Watton Road.

This is due to a spillage on the surface on the road.

It is not yet clear what led to the spillage.

Emergency services are currently on the scene.

Traffic appears to be moving normally though small queues are forming.

Police have recommended drivers find an alternative route.

