A47 closed near Norwich due to police incident
Published: 7:07 PM April 27, 2022
Updated: 7:12 PM April 27, 2022
The A47 is closed due to a police incident to the south of Norwich.
The major road is currently closed between Thickthorn roundabout and the B1108 Colney Junction.
Police are currently on scene dealing with the incident and have said the road may remain closed for some time.
There is heavy traffic in the area and delays to travel can be expected.
