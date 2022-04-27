A47 closed near Norwich due to police incident

The A47 is closed between Thickthorn roundabout and Colney Junction due to a police incident - Credit: Highways England

The A47 is closed due to a police incident to the south of Norwich.

The major road is currently closed between Thickthorn roundabout and the B1108 Colney Junction.

Police are currently on scene dealing with the incident and have said the road may remain closed for some time.

A47 Currently closed between Thickthorn roundabout and B1108 Colney junction. Police are on scene managing an incident. Road is likely to be closed for some time. #norfolkroads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) April 27, 2022

There is heavy traffic in the area and delays to travel can be expected.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.