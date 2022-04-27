Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

A47 closed near Norwich due to police incident

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:07 PM April 27, 2022
Updated: 7:12 PM April 27, 2022
Thickthorn Roundabout.

The A47 is closed between Thickthorn roundabout and Colney Junction due to a police incident - Credit: Highways England

The A47 is closed due to a police incident to the south of Norwich.

The major road is currently closed between Thickthorn roundabout and the B1108 Colney Junction.

Police are currently on scene dealing with the incident and have said the road may remain closed for some time.

There is heavy traffic in the area and delays to travel can be expected.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Police are searching for a driver who hit another car leaving three injured before driving off.

Search for driver after three hurt in Norwich hit-and-run crash

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The Feed's charity cafe at Waterloo Park was targeted by vandals this weekend, (inset) Chris Elliot

Yobs wreck brand new outdoor furniture at charity-run park cafe

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Paint stains left on the pavement in Sprowston's Manor Park. Pictured inset is Adrian Barber

Paint thrown on pavement as mum fed up with anti-social behaviour in estate

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews from Norfolk and Suffolk tackled a major chicken shed blaze in Botesdale. Picture: Chris

Emergency services called to chemical leak in Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon