A47 closed after serious crash on outskirts of Norwich
Published: 12:45 PM July 21, 2022
Updated: 1:32 PM July 21, 2022
- Credit: Google
The A47 is closed on the outskirts of Norwich following a serious crash.
Two vehicles crashed in Postwick near to the new Gridserve electric charging station at about 12.10pm.
The A47 eastbound is closed as well as the slip road to the A1270 NDR.
Lane two of the A47 westbound has also been closed.
Fire crews from Acle and Yarmouth are at the scene.
Police have warned drivers to avoid the area.
There is heavy congestion on the road following the crash.
Traffic is building up between the NDR roundabout and Cucumber Lane in Brundall.
First Bus has said its services are delayed following the crash and have buses caught in the congestion.
More details to follow.