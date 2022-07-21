A47 closed after serious crash on outskirts of Norwich

The A47 is closed eastbound following a two-vehicle crash near Postwick - Credit: Google

The A47 is closed on the outskirts of Norwich following a serious crash.

Two vehicles crashed in Postwick near to the new Gridserve electric charging station at about 12.10pm.

The A47 eastbound is closed as well as the slip road to the A1270 NDR.

Lane two of the A47 westbound has also been closed.

Fire crews from Acle and Yarmouth are at the scene.

We're taking reports of a serious collision involving 2 vehicles on the #A47 near #Postwick / #Norwich in #Norfolk.



The road is expected to be closed in both directions shortly. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/5Ob0idxrOI — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) July 21, 2022

Police have warned drivers to avoid the area.

There is heavy congestion on the road following the crash.

Traffic is building up between the NDR roundabout and Cucumber Lane in Brundall.

Police are currently at the scene of a collision on the #A47 at #Postwick and a road closure is currently in place. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) July 21, 2022

First Bus has said its services are delayed following the crash and have buses caught in the congestion.

X1 and X11 - expect delays due to a collision on the A47, which we’ve got buses stuck behind — First YarLow (@FirstYar_Low) July 21, 2022

More details to follow.