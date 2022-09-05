Updated
A47 closed following serious crash involving lorry and pedestrian
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
The A47 has been closed in both directions following a serious crash involving a pedestrian and a lorry.
The collision happened just before 1pm today (September 5) between the Easton roundabout and Longwater roundabout to the west of Norwich.
Police have asked drivers to stay away for the area where possible and police have warned the road is likely to remain closed for several hours while investigations take place.
A police spokesperson said: "Police are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the A47 at Easton involving a lorry and a pedestrian.
"The road will remain closed for a number of hours while an investigation into the collision takes place.
Delays are expected and drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible."