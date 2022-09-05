Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Updated

A47 closed following serious crash involving lorry and pedestrian

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:43 PM September 5, 2022
Updated: 3:05 PM September 5, 2022
A stretch of the A47 was closed in both directions following a serious crash involving a pedestrian and a lorry at Easton

A stretch of the normally-busy A47 is empty after the road was closed in both directions following a serious crash involving a pedestrian and a lorry at Easton - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The A47 has been closed in both directions following a serious crash involving a pedestrian and a lorry.

The collision happened just before 1pm today (September 5) between the Easton roundabout and Longwater roundabout to the west of Norwich.

Police have asked drivers to stay away for the area where possible and police have warned the road is likely to remain closed for several hours while investigations take place.

A slip road has been closed coming off the Easton roundabout and onto the A47 heading towards Dereham

A slip road has been closed coming off the Easton roundabout and onto the A47 heading towards Dereham - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The road is likely to remain closed for several hours while investigations take place. 

Traffic going past the Norfolk Showground having been diverted off the A47

Traffic going past the Norfolk Showground having been diverted off the A47 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A police spokesperson said: "Police are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the A47 at Easton involving a lorry and a pedestrian.

"The road will remain closed for a number of hours while an investigation into the collision takes place.

Delays are expected and drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible."

Traffic being diverted up the Norfolk showground slip road from the A47 heading towards Dereham

Traffic being diverted up the Norfolk showground slip road from the A47 heading towards Dereham - Credit: Sonya Duncan


