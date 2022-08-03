Vehicle towing caravan breaks down on A47 causing heavy delays

A broken down vehicle towing a caravan has caused the A47 to become gridlocked on the outskirts of Norwich - Credit: Google

The A47 is blocked on the outskirts of Norwich due to a broken down vehicle and caravan.

Officers were called at 12.06pm following reports of an obstruction on the road near Harford Bridges.

The vehicle was Great Yarmouth bound when it broke down.

The road is currently gridlocked and drivers have been urged to avoid the area.

Norfolk police has said vehicle recovery services have been called and will be arriving at the scene shortly.

A47 Harford Bridges, Great Yarmouth bound carriageway - we are on scene with a broken down vehicle and caravan. One lane open. Very heavy traffic. Recovery has been contacted. Please try to avoid the area if you can. #norfolkroads #ccr — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) August 3, 2022

There is heavy congestion stretching from the Harford Bridges junction to the Trowse junction.



