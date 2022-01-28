Lorry and Mercedes involved in crash on the A47 near Postwick

Emergency services attended a crash on the A47 at Postwick between a lorry and a Mercedes. - Credit: Google

A crash between a lorry and a Mercedes left the A47 blocked for several hours earlier today.

Police were called at 12.16pm on Friday, January 28 to the A47 at Postwick to reports of a collision between a lorry and a Mercedes.

The ambulance service attended the scene but no one needed to be taken to hospital and only minor injuries were reported.

Highways officers were on scene just before 2pm to clear the road.

