A47 blocked after four-car crash near Trowse Newton

The A47 is blocked following a four-car crash near Norwich

There are heavy queues on the A47 following a crash near Caistor St Edmund.

Police were called to the scene just before 3pm following a four-car crash on the eastbound carriageway.

The four vehicles were a BMW, a KIA Sportage, a VW golf and a Vauxhall Astra van.

The road is blocked between A140 Ipswich Road to A146 Loddon Road, near Trowse.

The crash was damage only, with no reports of injuries.

Vehicle recovery was called at 4pm and police remain at the scene as of 4.10pm.

There is a long queue on the eastbound carriageway to the junction between the A47 and Ipswich Road.

