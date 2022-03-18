Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

A47 blocked after four-car crash near Trowse Newton

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:23 PM March 18, 2022
Updated: 4:37 PM March 18, 2022
There have been reports of a crash between a van and a car in Norwich this morning. Photo: PA Wire.

The A47 is blocked following a four-car crash near Norwich - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

There are heavy queues on the A47 following a crash near Caistor St Edmund.

Police were called to the scene just before 3pm following a four-car crash on the eastbound carriageway.

The four vehicles were a BMW, a KIA Sportage, a VW golf and a Vauxhall Astra van.

The road is blocked between A140 Ipswich Road to A146 Loddon Road, near Trowse.

The crash was damage only, with no reports of injuries.

Vehicle recovery was called at 4pm and police remain at the scene as of 4.10pm.

There is a long queue on the eastbound carriageway to the junction between the A47 and Ipswich Road.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norwich Live News
A47 News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

The rubber strips of spikes were laid near the St Stephens Street entranced to M&S in Norwich city centre

Homelessness

M&S apologises after spiked anti-sleeping strips installed in window

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Huge Victorian property in large plot of garden which is for sale off Thunder Lane, Thorpe St Andrew, for £575,000

Huge Victorian home with room to improve is for sale in popular city suburb

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Castle is marking the 100th anniversary of the Armistice with a special early opening on Rem

How you can visit some of Norwich's top attractions for free next week

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 04/30/22 of a 12th century cross, estimated at £8,000 during a photo call for highl

Norwich roofer 'over the moon' after medieval cross fetches £12,400

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon