Two taken to hospital after Trowse Newton crash at junction
Published: 11:10 AM August 13, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
Two men have been taken to hospital after a crash caused disruption to rush hour traffic on the edge of Norwich on Friday morning.
A BMW and Toyota Hybrid collided on the A146 Loddon Road at Trowse Newton shortly before 7.30am.
Emergency services attended and both drivers were taken taken to hospital for precautionary reasons.
A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said the road was cleared at 9.30am.
Fire crews from Earlham and Carrow were called at 7.55am before leaving around 8.19am once the scene was made safe.
You may also want to watch:
Traffic was moving slowly after one lane was closed. The accident took place in the southbound carriageway.
Most Read
- 1 Investigation as drivers who used garage's fuel start breaking down
- 2 Dad and 12-year-old son face the streets as council 'refuses to house them'
- 3 Nanna Mexico closes in Norwich owing £18,000 to charity
- 4 Three stabbed in city centre brawl involving 20 people
- 5 Norwich revealed as one of the least affordable cities in the UK
- 6 Who cares if Banksy came to town? He's rubbish anyway
- 7 'We were waiting in disarray' - Anger as council contractor vans block access
- 8 Norwich chef led police on 108mph chase on A11
- 9 Several in hospital after mass fight in city centre
- 10 Norwich remains 11th highest in England for Covid case rates
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus