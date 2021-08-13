Two taken to hospital after Trowse Newton crash at junction

Published: 11:10 AM August 13, 2021

An accident took place at the A146/A47 junction at Trowse Newton on Friday morning - Credit: Google Maps

Two men have been taken to hospital after a crash caused disruption to rush hour traffic on the edge of Norwich on Friday morning.

A BMW and Toyota Hybrid collided on the A146 Loddon Road at Trowse Newton shortly before 7.30am.

Emergency services attended and both drivers were taken taken to hospital for precautionary reasons.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said the road was cleared at 9.30am.

Fire crews from Earlham and Carrow were called at 7.55am before leaving around 8.19am once the scene was made safe.

Traffic was moving slowly after one lane was closed. The accident took place in the southbound carriageway.