A146 blocked after three-vehicle crash

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:52 PM October 18, 2022
The A146 is blocked following a three-vehicle crash in Framingham Pigot

The A146 is blocked following a three-vehicle crash in Framingham Pigot - Credit: Google/Archant

The A146 is currently blocked following a three-vehicle crash in Framingham Pigot.

The collision happened near the junction with Newarch Lane at about 3pm today (October 18).

No injuries have been reported currently but emergency services remain at the scene. 

Drivers have been asked to use alternative routes due to a build-up of heavy traffic.

There is congestion along the A146 between Norwich and Holverston. 


