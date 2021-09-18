News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Delays on Norwich ring road after crash

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:42 PM September 18, 2021    Updated: 2:46 PM September 18, 2021
A crash happened at the Boundary Road end of Whiffler Road in Norwich on Saturday, September 18. 

A crash happened at the Boundary Road end of Whiffler Road in Norwich on Saturday, September 18. - Credit: Google Maps

There is currently slow-moving traffic on the A140 Boundary Road due to a crash.

Fire crews from Earlham and Sprowston were called to a crash at the Boundary Road end of Whiffler Road at 12.34pm today (September 18).

The accident happened near the Asda supermarket and petrol station. 

The scene was then made safe by 12.51pm, but there is still slow-moving traffic and delays as the the area around the junction is partially blocked. 

UPDATE: The road has now cleared. 

Norwich Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The eastbound carriageway of the A47 where there was a fatal road traffic accident today (Wednesday

Norfolk Live

Driver dies in crash on A47

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
St Augustine's Gate carpark

Man found in city flat named at inquest

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Mark Dergby, a former acrobat who is now homeless 

Hungry and helpless: Rough sleepers' fears ahead of harsh winter

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Rob Cranston, a well-known cricketer, died from injuries sustained in an explosion at Briar Chemical

Norwich firm fined £1m over explosion which killed much-loved father

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon