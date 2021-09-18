Delays on Norwich ring road after crash

Published: 1:42 PM September 18, 2021 Updated: 2:46 PM September 18, 2021

A crash happened at the Boundary Road end of Whiffler Road in Norwich on Saturday, September 18. - Credit: Google Maps

There is currently slow-moving traffic on the A140 Boundary Road due to a crash.

Fire crews from Earlham and Sprowston were called to a crash at the Boundary Road end of Whiffler Road at 12.34pm today (September 18).

The accident happened near the Asda supermarket and petrol station.

The scene was then made safe by 12.51pm, but there is still slow-moving traffic and delays as the the area around the junction is partially blocked.

UPDATE: The road has now cleared.