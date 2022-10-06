A140 blocked after car overturns in crash outside Asda supermarket
- Credit: Google Maps
The Boundary Road junction with Drayton High Road is currently blocked after a car overturned in a crash outside Asda.
The crash happened at around 3.40pm this afternoon between the A140 and the A1067.
Eyewitnesses have reported seeing an overturned car at the scene, where fire crews from Carrow, Earlham and Sprowston attending in order to make the scene safe.
The A140 is currently blocked eastbound, with vehicles travelling in other directions also facing delays as drivers manoeuvre around the incident.
Following the incident there are heavy delays in the area with traffic queuing on Sweet Briar Road back to the junction with Hellesdon High Road.
There are also tailbacks on Boundary Road to the Boundary Road junction with Cromer Road.
An eyewitness said: "I could see loads of emergency vehicles on one side of the road and around the junction.
"It wasn't until I was alongside that I could see the cars, one was on its back.
"Cars are having to go around it slowly so there is a queue forming on one side of the road."
It is not known which vehicles were involved in the incident or whether anyone has been injured.