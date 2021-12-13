News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

A11 closed in both directions near Thickthorn Roundabout

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:16 PM December 13, 2021
A11 closed both directions between Thickthorn Roundabout and Stagg roundabout

The A11 is closed both directions between Thickthorn Roundabout and Stagg Roundabout - Credit: Google

The A11 is closed in both directions between the Thickthorn Roundabout and Stagg Roundabouts.

Norfolk Police has advised people to avoid the area and take alternative routes.

According to the AA Traffic Map, delays were first recorded at around 12.50 

The police have been approached for more information about the closure. 

