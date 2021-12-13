A11 closed in both directions near Thickthorn Roundabout

The A11 is closed both directions between Thickthorn Roundabout and Stagg Roundabout - Credit: Google

The A11 is closed in both directions between the Thickthorn Roundabout and Stagg Roundabouts.

Norfolk Police has advised people to avoid the area and take alternative routes.

According to the AA Traffic Map, delays were first recorded at around 12.50

The police have been approached for more information about the closure.

A11 in both directions currently closed. Closure from Thickthorn to the Stagg roundabout, please avoid the area and take an alternative route. Thank you #norfolkroads #drivesmart #CCR — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) December 13, 2021

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.