A11 closed in both directions near Thickthorn Roundabout
Published: 1:16 PM December 13, 2021
The A11 is closed in both directions between the Thickthorn Roundabout and Stagg Roundabouts.
Norfolk Police has advised people to avoid the area and take alternative routes.
According to the AA Traffic Map, delays were first recorded at around 12.50
The police have been approached for more information about the closure.
