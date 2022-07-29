Air ambulance called and A11 closed after three-vehicle crash
- Credit: Archant
The A11 has been closed in both directions following a three-vehicle crash.
The collision happened at about 3pm near to the Thickthorn roundabout.
The road is closed in both directions between Spooner Row and the roundabout.
The incident is causing severe traffic delays.
Motorists are currently being diverted through Wymondham.
An air ambulance has also been called to scene.
Fire crews from Sprowston, Carrow and Wymondham are also in attendance.
Most Read
- 1 Fears over long-term impact of TUI chaos on the city
- 2 NR3 field could be turned into eight terraced houses
- 3 'Rare' Grade II-listed 18th century building on sale for £1.6m
- 4 Fry Up Inspector reveals some of his favourite breakfast spots in Norwich
- 5 Caravan blocking lane on A47 after crash near Norwich
- 6 Future of park and ride remains in doubt as Covid testing contract ends
- 7 Mini bungalow development thrown out by councillors
- 8 'Merciless' spirit level attack sees man jailed
- 9 Passengers wait 24 hours for flight as TUI unable to confirm end to chaos
- 10 'Don't forget us': Ukrainians' plea as refugees unable to find home in city
There is heavy congestion along the road backing up from Thickthorn roundabout to Wymondham.
This is the second crash on the A11 in less than 24 hours.
On Thursday (July 28) two people were taken to hospital after a van and a lorry crashed at 1.20pm near the Stag roundabout in Attleborough.
The road was closed for several hours following the collision.