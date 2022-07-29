Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Air ambulance called and A11 closed after three-vehicle crash

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:46 PM July 29, 2022
Updated: 4:23 PM July 29, 2022
The A11 has been closed both directions after a three vehicle crash near the Thickthorn roundabout

The A11 has been closed in both directions following a three-vehicle crash.

The collision happened at about 3pm near to the Thickthorn roundabout.

The road is closed in both directions between Spooner Row and the roundabout.

The incident is causing severe traffic delays.

Police, fire and air ambulance have been called to the scene

Motorists are currently being diverted through Wymondham.

An air ambulance has also been called to scene.

Fire crews from Sprowston, Carrow and Wymondham are also in attendance.

There is heavy congestion along the road backing up from Thickthorn roundabout to Wymondham.

This is the second crash on the A11 in less than 24 hours.

On Thursday (July 28) two people were taken to hospital after a van and a lorry crashed at 1.20pm near the Stag roundabout in Attleborough.

The road was closed for several hours following the collision.  


