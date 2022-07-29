Air ambulance called and A11 closed after three-vehicle crash

The A11 has been closed both directions after a three vehicle crash near the Thickthorn roundabout - Credit: Archant

The A11 has been closed in both directions following a three-vehicle crash.

The collision happened at about 3pm near to the Thickthorn roundabout.

The road is closed in both directions between Spooner Row and the roundabout.

The incident is causing severe traffic delays.

Police, fire and air ambulance have been called to the scene - Credit: Archant

Motorists are currently being diverted through Wymondham.

An air ambulance has also been called to scene.

Fire crews from Sprowston, Carrow and Wymondham are also in attendance.

Emergency services are currently on scene at a three vehicle collision on the #A11 close to the #Thickthorn roundabout. The #A11 is closed in both directions from Spooner Row to the #Thickthorn roundabout. Traffic is being diverted through Wymondham. #Norfolkroads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) July 29, 2022

There is heavy congestion along the road backing up from Thickthorn roundabout to Wymondham.

This is the second crash on the A11 in less than 24 hours.

On Thursday (July 28) two people were taken to hospital after a van and a lorry crashed at 1.20pm near the Stag roundabout in Attleborough.

The road was closed for several hours following the collision.



