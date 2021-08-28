News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Crash between lorry, van and car partially blocks A11

Dan Grimmer

Published: 11:26 AM August 28, 2021   
The Thickthorn roundabout on the edge of Norwich. Pic: Highways England.

The crash partially blocked the A11 near Thickthorn roundabout. - Credit: Highways England

The A11 was partially blocked after a crash between a lorry, car and van on the edge of Norwich.

The crash, on the southbound carriageway near Thickthorn, happened at just before 9.30am on Saturday, August 28.

A lorry had crashed into the central reservation, while a van had fishtailed off to the side of the road, according to Norfolk police. A Peugeot car was also involved.

Emergency services, including firefighters from Hethersett and Sprowston, went to the scene.

A Norfolk police spokesman said nobody was hurt in the crash, but that one lane was blocked for a period while the vehicles were recovered.

