5 Norwich area roadworks which could delay your commute
- Credit: Sophie Wyllie
Commuters across Norwich could see delays, with roadworks starting and continuing across the city.
Here are five sets of roadworks which could leave drivers stuck in tailbacks over the coming weeks.
1. Dereham Road
Dereham Road in the Easton area will close from Monday, September 26, to Wednesday, September 28, as Anglian Water carries out the works.
The road will be closed to all road traffic, however pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.
First Bus Excel services will be diverted via the A47, during the time of the works, omitting Easton.
2. St Stephens Street
Improvement works on St Stephens Street will now continue until the new year.
However, the road is currently set to reopen on Friday, September 30, with work to install new bus shelters expected to continue in Spring 2023 due to supply issues.
3. Red Lion Street
In October, Red Lion Street will be temporarily closed for one week to allow an additional phase of work to be undertaken.
The provisional date for this work is currently October 14 to October 18.
Any bus service updates during this period will be provided by operators nearer the time.
4. A11
Overnight closures on the northbound carriageway of the A11 between Thickthorn and Attleborough are expected to continue until November 29.
The road will close between 8pm and 6am each night until work is complete.
Lane closures and a temporary speed limit of 40mph will also continue on the road when it is not closed.
5. A1042 RIng Road
The A1042 Ring Road in Thorpe St Andrew currently has one lane closed until Monday, October 10.
Street works in the area have caused long delays between the junctions with Pound Lane and Laundry Lane.