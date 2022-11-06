5 roadworks which could bring disruption for Norwich commuters
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Commuters across Norwich could see delays this week, with roadworks starting and continuing across the city.
Here are five sets of roadworks which could leave drivers frustrated on their way to work.
1. Newmarket Road
Drivers have suffered delays of up to 20 minutes along Newmarket Road as work is carried out in Ablemarle Road due to a suspected gas escape.
Since work started on Monday (October 31), part of Albemarle Road has been closed and one lane in Newmarket Road is shut which is contributing to tailbacks leading from Cringleford into the city.
Work is expected to continue until Thursday, November 10.
2. Drayton High Road and Boundary Road, Hellesdon
Temporary traffic lights are in place at the junction of Drayton High Road and the Boundary Road in Hellesdon.
Drayton High Road is due to be widened and resurfaced as part of the 157-home second phase of the Persimmon Homes scheme at the former Royal Norwich Golf Club.
Works are scheduled to be completed between Monday, November 7 and Friday, November 11.
3. NDR
Drivers could face disruption later this month as maintenance work begins at two roundabouts on the NDR.
Workers are carrying out work at the Wroxham Road roundabout and Salhouse Road roundabout over six weeks.
The project will see signs and kerbs repaired and replaced alongside drainage and landscaping works and refreshed road markings.
Work is expected to last until the end of the week.
4. A11
Overnight closures on the northbound carriageway of the A11 between Thickthorn and Attleborough are expected to continue until November 29.
The road will close between 8pm and 6am each night until work is complete.
Lane closures and a temporary speed limit of 40mph will also continue on the road when it is not closed.
5. Primrose Corner
Work in Primrose Corner in Blofield between the junction with Belt Road and Salhouse Road is due to start on Monday, November 7, subject to weather conditions.
Closures will include parts of Primrose Corner, Belt Road, Plumstead Road and Woodbastwick Road with a fully signed diversion route in place.
The work is due to be completed within one day.