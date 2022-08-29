Norwich roadworks which could delay your commute

Disruption on the A11 will continue this week - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

Commuters across Norwich could see delays this week, with roadworks starting and continuing across the city.

Here are five sets of roadworks which could leave drivers stuck in tailbacks this week.

1. Bull Close Road, NR3

Bull Close Road - Credit: Google

Bull Close Road will see temporary traffic lights in place while it undergoes electricity works.

The signals have been put in opposite the Leopard pub and will be in place until September 5.

Work has already caused some short delays in the city over the course of the weekend.

However with commuters returning to their motors on Tuesday these issues are expected to get worse during rush hour.

2. Middletons Lane, Hellesdon

The burst water main in Hellesdon - Credit: Contributed

Middletons Lane is closed off between Norwich Airport and The Bull following a burst water main which saw water spurting 8ft in to the air.

Anglian Water are currently carrying out repair work in the area and hope to reopen the road at some point next week.

3. Blue Boar Lane, Sprowston

Blue Boar Lane in Sprowston - Credit: Google

Drivers on Blue Boar Lane in Sprowston have seen delays of about 15 minutes with cars queuing back to Salhouse Road.

It comes as workers carry out repair and maintenance work on the road, with stop and go boards in place to direct traffic.

Work is scheduled to continue until Tuesday, August 30.

4. A11

Disruption on the A11 will continue this week - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

Overnight closures on the A11 between Thickthorn and Attleborough are expected to continue until August 31.

The road will close between 8pm and 6am each night until work is complete.

Lane closures and a temporary speed limit of 40mph will also continue on the road when it is not closed.

5. Salhouse Road and Atlantic Avenue, Sprowston

Atlantic Avenue in Sprowston - Credit: Google Maps

A section of Salhouse Road and Atlantic Avenue, in Sprowston, near Norwich, is currently shut until Friday, September 2 while road surfacing and white lining work progresses.

Drivers attempting to sneak around the roadworks could find themselves fined £1,000 after police caught cars and motorcycles mounting the pavement to get through.



